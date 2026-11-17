Former WWE Superstar Zoey Stark, now known as Zoey Serrano, has revealed behind-the-scenes details about the creation of Pure Fusion Collective, including frustrations over the faction’s name and WWE’s original plans to make the group a major force in the women’s division.

During an appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Serrano discussed the lengthy creative process she experienced alongside Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville while developing the faction in 2024.

According to Serrano, several of the names WWE suggested sounded as though they had been generated by artificial intelligence.

She also claimed that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was particularly interested in incorporating the words “pure” or “fusion” into the group’s identity.

“Yeah, but it also felt like a lot of the names were AI generated. So that felt a little weird,” Serrano said. “But yeah, it got to a point where we, I guess, Hunter really wanted fusion or pure one of those words, or maybe both. We got both, and we had the opportunity to choose the C, whatever we want C to stand for. We’re like, ‘Okay, collective, I guess.’”

Although the three women attempted to make the name work, Serrano believes it ultimately became an obstacle rather than something that helped establish their characters.

“I mean, we wanted to try and make it work and not let the name define us, but I felt like that name kind of defined us,” she explained. “It was just confusing. We didn’t know what it was. How would fans know what it was?”

Serrano recalled that the naming process lasted approximately a month, with the group repeatedly submitting suggestions and receiving alternative lists from WWE.

One particularly memorable suggestion was “Banshee,” which she immediately dismissed.

“I don’t remember. But you want to know one of the worst ones that I do remember is banshee,” Serrano said. “Isn’t it the girl who screams or something like that? I was like, definitely can’t do that.”

The back-and-forth eventually became so frustrating that the group simply wanted a final decision.

“I don’t remember the names that we pitched because everything was a month-long process of us sending names in. They say, ‘Oh, we don’t really want that, but here’s another list of names.’ We’re like, ‘Oh, we don’t really like these. How about these names?’ We were going back and forth so much to where I think all of us were just like, pick a name at this point. Because this is getting a little ridiculous.”

Beyond the naming difficulties, Serrano revealed that WWE originally had ambitious plans for Pure Fusion Collective.

She claimed that the group was told it would be positioned similarly to The Judgment Day, with the intention of establishing another dominant faction on WWE television.

“All I know was we were told, ‘Oh, you guys are going to be like The Judgment Day. We need a new faction and that’s what we want to build you guys as’,” Serrano recalled.

Serrano also explained that Triple H wanted the trio to have an MMA-inspired presentation, although she was unsure exactly why the three performers had been selected.

“And I don’t know what the thought process was as far as putting us three together. I know Hunter wanted something MMA related and maybe it’s the way I carry myself or maybe it was cause I’m already teamed with Shayna.”

Pure Fusion Collective debuted in 2024, bringing together Stark, Baszler, and Deville as a faction targeting WWE’s women’s division.

However, the group never reached the level of prominence initially envisioned, and its run came to an end following the WWE departures of Baszler and Deville in 2025.

Serrano has since moved on to TNA Wrestling, where she has reunited with both former faction members.

Her comments offer insight into the creative challenges surrounding Pure Fusion Collective and how the group’s presentation ultimately differed from WWE’s original ambitions.