IYO SKY has shared an emotional message with fans following her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship victory on the November 16, 2026 episode of Monday Night Raw. “The Genius of the Sky” defeated Raquel Rodriguez to capture the championship in Raleigh, North Carolina, adding another major singles title to her WWE résumé.

The victory marked an important milestone for SKY, who had previously pursued the Women’s Intercontinental Championship without success.

Her earlier attempts included a championship challenge against Becky Lynch and participation in the inaugural tournament to crown the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

After finally capturing the title, SKY took to X to celebrate the achievement and express her appreciation for the WWE Universe’s continued support. “FINALLY….I became the Women’s Intercontinental Champion,” SKY wrote. “I am so thankful to the WWE universe for always believing in me!!!! Love y’all.”

FINALLY….I became the Women’s Intercontinental Champion!!!

I am so thankful to the WWE universe for always believing in me!!!!

Love y’all👉🥹👈✨✨✨🩷🩷🩷 https://t.co/u92Z5sNI3p — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) November 17, 2026

SKY’s championship victory came after a competitive match against Rodriguez that featured interference from Judgment Day members Roxanne Perez and Liv Morgan.

Becky Lynch eventually appeared to chase Morgan away from ringside, allowing SKY to regain control and secure the victory with her signature moonsault.

The result ended Rodriguez’s reign and established SKY as the new champion heading into WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

Having previously held the WWE Women’s Championship and Women’s Tag Team Championship, SKY continues to build on her accomplishments with another singles title.

With the Women’s Intercontinental Championship now around her waist, attention turns to SKY’s first challenger and what WWE has planned for her new reign.