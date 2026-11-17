WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has shared her thoughts on the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 premium live event, encouraging fans to prepare for surprises and unpredictable moments.

During an interview with Brad Gilmore, Green discussed what makes Survivor Series: WarGames one of WWE’s most exciting annual events, pointing to the chaotic nature of the WarGames matches and the possibility of unexpected appearances.

Green believes the event offers fans a little bit of everything, particularly because of the unpredictable action that traditionally takes place inside the WarGames structure.

“I feel like when I say expect the unexpected with wrestling and with WWE, Survivor Series WarGames is the epitome of that because we never know what could happen at that PLE. Anything could happen. Anyone could come out. Any weapons could be used. Seriously, I think this is the best bang for your buck in terms of PLEs because you’re going to get a little bit of everything. So just know, whether I’m involved or not, I will be there watching because crazy stuff happens at WarGames.”

Green’s comments highlight the appeal of the WarGames format, which features two rings surrounded by a steel cage and teams competing in an elimination-style buildup before the match officially begins.

While Green suggested that anyone could potentially make an appearance, she did not confirm any surprise returns or unannounced participants for this year’s event.

She also acknowledged that her own involvement remains uncertain, although she intends to watch the show regardless of whether she competes.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas.

With the event approaching, WWE continues building toward its WarGames matches and other major encounters across Raw and SmackDown.

Green’s message to fans was simple: expect the unexpected when WWE brings WarGames to Houston later this month.