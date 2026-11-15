Backstage WWE Updates On The 946, Shawn Michaels, Killer Kross, Joe Hendry

Several backstage updates have emerged regarding WWE’s creative plans, upcoming television schedule, potential roster changes, and the status of several notable performers.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has explored the possibility of obtaining licensed entrance music for The 946 faction. While discussions have reportedly taken place, there is no confirmation that a particular song has been selected or that a licensing agreement has been finalized.

The company has also reportedly discussed introducing multi-person matches into the upcoming John Cena Classic, scheduled for December 14. It remains unclear whether those ideas will ultimately be incorporated into the event.

Another creative possibility under consideration involves Joe Hendry teaming with other wrestlers as part of efforts to refresh the tag team divisions on Raw and SmackDown. However, no specific partnerships or finalized plans have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, WWE has several notable television dates approaching.

The November 23 episode of Monday Night Raw is scheduled to begin earlier than usual, with a 6 p.m. ET start time.

WWE is also reportedly preparing to give the January 4, 2027 episode of Raw special attention as the company continues its approach to celebrating the anniversary of the show’s move to Netflix.

Elsewhere, speculation surrounding Shawn Michaels potentially leaving his current NXT responsibilities for a main roster role has reportedly been met with skepticism within WWE.

People familiar with the situation are said to be taking a wait-and-see approach rather than treating a potential move as something imminent. There has been no official announcement regarding a change to Michaels’ responsibilities.

Rumors about Killer Kross potentially returning to NXT in the immediate future have also reportedly been dismissed.

Kross himself was said to be confused when approached about the speculation, questioning where the rumors had originated. There is currently no indication that an NXT return is planned.

Another clarification concerns Road Dogg’s WWE departure.

Previous claims suggesting that his exit was connected to his support of Chelsea Green have been disputed. Road Dogg has personally confirmed that those reports were inaccurate, pushing back against the suggested connection between the two situations.

Finally, Bronson Reed is believed to remain in Saudi Arabia following the injuries he suffered during WWE Crown Jewel 2026 earlier this month.

Reed’s injuries have reportedly been more serious than initially believed, although the latest update did not establish a timetable for his return to WWE programming.

With several major events approaching and WWE continuing to evaluate creative directions across its brands, many of these reported ideas remain in the discussion stage rather than confirmed plans.