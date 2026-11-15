Rey Fenix Reportedly Suffers Injury During AAA Television Tapings

WWE and AAA star Rey Fenix is reportedly dealing with a hand injury following the latest AAA television tapings, raising questions about his immediate in-ring status and upcoming championship commitments.

According to False Finish HQ, the reigning AAA Cruiserweight Champion appeared to injure his hand while competing at the recent tapings. Despite the apparent setback, Fenix was able to continue wrestling and complete his scheduled match.

The report noted that Fenix was noticeably favoring his hand throughout the contest, although he managed to finish without the match being stopped.

At this stage, the severity of the reported injury remains unknown. There has been no confirmation of a diagnosis, whether Fenix has undergone further medical examinations, or whether he will need time away from the ring.

The situation comes at an important point in Fenix’s AAA Cruiserweight Championship reign, with the promotion currently holding a tournament to determine his next challenger.

The tournament is scheduled to conclude at AAA Guerra de Titanes on December 19 in Guadalajara, Mexico, with the winner earning an opportunity to challenge Fenix for the Cruiserweight Championship on January 2, 2027, in Acapulco.

Those plans have not been officially changed, and there is currently no indication that Fenix will be forced to relinquish the championship or miss the scheduled title defense.

Fenix has built a reputation for his high-flying wrestling style and has remained a prominent figure in the cruiserweight division.

Given the physical demands of his in-ring performances, any potential hand injury could become a concern if it affects his ability to compete.

However, the fact that Fenix was able to finish his match does not necessarily establish the seriousness of the issue, and further information will be needed before determining whether the injury could affect his schedule.

Neither WWE nor AAA has publicly confirmed an injury-related absence for Fenix based on the information currently available.

For now, his upcoming Cruiserweight Championship defense remains scheduled for January 2, with fans awaiting further updates on his condition.