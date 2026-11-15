WWE NXT Live Event Results From Detroit, MI 11/14/2026

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, featuring several championship matches, a Street Fight, and a surprise main event involving CM Punk and Bayley.

The show featured eight matches, including defenses of the NXT Tag Team Championship and NXT Women’s North American Championship.

In the night’s main event, CM Punk teamed with Bayley to defeat Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood. The appearance marked a notable addition to the NXT live event lineup, with two established WWE main roster stars competing together.

Elsewhere, The Vanity Project’s Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes successfully defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against Tavion Heights and Elijah Holyfield, while Zaria retained the NXT Women’s North American Championship in a triple threat match against Lizzy Rain and Izzi Dame.

The event also featured a Street Fight, with Saquon Shugars, Zilla Fatu, and Mason Rook defeating DarkState’s Cutler James, Dion Lennox, and Osiris Griffin.

Complete WWE NXT Detroit Results – November 14, 2026:

Sean Legacy defeated Tristan Angels.

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) (c), accompanied by Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood, defeated Tavion Heights and Elijah Holyfield to retain the titles.

Brooks Jensen defeated Harley Riggins.

Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey defeated Chantel Monroe and Kali Armstrong.

Street Fight: Saquon Shugars, Zilla Fatu, and Mason Rook defeated DarkState (Cutler James, Dion Lennox, and Osiris Griffin).

EK Prosper and Shiloh Hill defeated Kam Hendrix and Grayson Waller.

NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria (c) defeated Lizzy Rain and Izzi Dame in a triple threat match to retain the title.

Main Event: CM Punk and Bayley defeated Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood.

The results were reported by David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam, courtesy of live correspondents in attendance.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WWE NXT news, results, and updates.