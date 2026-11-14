Chelsea Green Offers Surprising Advice To Young Girls Who Want To Join WWE

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has shared some unexpected advice for young girls hoping to follow in her footsteps and eventually become professional wrestlers.

During an appearance on Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast, Green was asked what she would tell a young fan who dreams of making it to WWE.

Rather than encouraging aspiring wrestlers to begin training in the ring as early as possible, Green suggested that they should focus on developing other skills and interests until they are older.

“I get this all the time, and I actually love the question because I think it surprises them when I tell them that they should do anything but focus on wrestling until they’re over 18.

Go take gymnastics, go do musical theater, go do things that are going to help you in WWE, but you never know what other things you may find with that.”

Green explained that exploring different activities can help young people discover talents they might not otherwise realize they have, while also building skills that could eventually translate into a professional wrestling career.

She pointed to WWE Superstars such as Bianca Belair and Tiffany Stratton as examples of performers whose athletic abilities have contributed to their success inside the ring.

“You may learn that you like tumbling and you can do the things that Bianca and Tiffany and all those girls… You may learn that you love comedy, musical theater. There’s just… Karate, like Carmen from NXT.”

Green also emphasized the importance of learning teamwork, athletic discipline, and performance skills before pursuing professional wrestling.

“I feel like go do other things and learn how to be on a team and learn how to be an athlete, and then all those things will parlay perfectly into wrestling when the time comes. Do everything else but wrestle.”

Her comments reflect the variety of backgrounds that WWE Superstars bring to the industry, with performers often drawing on experience in sports, acting, gymnastics, martial arts, and other forms of entertainment.

Green’s own WWE character is known for its comedic timing and larger-than-life personality, demonstrating how skills beyond traditional wrestling can play an important role in connecting with audiences.

While Green encouraged young fans to pursue their WWE dreams, her message was that developing a broad range of interests and abilities can provide a stronger foundation for a future career in professional wrestling.

For aspiring Superstars, Green believes the best preparation may begin outside the wrestling ring.