CM Punk Suggests John Cena, AJ Lee And More For Team USA At WWE Survivor Series

CM Punk has offered Cody Rhodes some rather unusual suggestions for Team USA ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2026, including John Cena, AJ Lee, several wrestling legends, and even a fictional horror movie character.

Following the November 13 episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhodes shared a list on social media that Punk had apparently put together while considering potential additions to Team USA for its upcoming showdown against Team Mexico.

According to Rhodes, Punk came up with the suggestions after speaking with Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix, who are representing Team Mexico alongside Penta.

Rather than sticking to active WWE Superstars, Punk assembled a humorous collection of names spanning different eras of professional wrestling, popular culture, and American history.

His list included the following potential teammates, complete with several additional notes:

Hacksaw Jim Duggan

Ken Patera

1987 Nikita Koloff (Do NOT get 1986 Koloff, would not fit group)

Jason Voorhees (keep an open mind, loves America)

Mr. America

Bruce Springsteen (not Dickinson, NOT American)

AJ Lee (in red/white/blue bikini) – #1 pick but didn’t want to seem like I’m playing favorites

The Patriot (not Dark or Tom Brandi)

Es Gee Tee Slaughter

The Undertaker w/Betsy Ross flag duster (his favorite)

John Cena (not retired just need to pay $$$$)

Among the more entertaining suggestions was Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, whom he jokingly identified as his top choice while insisting that he did not want to appear biased.

Punk also suggested bringing John Cena out of retirement, although his note acknowledged that convincing the former WWE Champion to participate would apparently require a significant financial investment.

Other selections included WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Hacksaw Jim Duggan, legendary wrestler Ken Patera, and Bruce Springsteen. Punk even included Jason Voorhees, the fictional killer from the Friday the 13th horror franchise, while encouraging Rhodes to keep an open mind.

The list appears to be entirely tongue-in-cheek rather than an indication of WWE’s actual creative plans for the Survivor Series match.

As currently announced, Team USA consists of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Je’Von Evans, while Team Mexico features Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Rey Fenix.

Additional participants have yet to be confirmed for the traditional Survivor Series elimination match, leaving both teams with positions still to fill.

WWE Survivor Series 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

While it remains to be seen who will officially join Rhodes and Punk, the former WWE Champion’s unconventional recruiting suggestions have added some humor to the buildup toward the international showdown.