Jimmy Wang Yang And Krissy Vaine Launch New Premium Content Platform

Former WWE and WCW wrestler Jimmy Wang Yang has teamed up with fellow former WWE talent Krissy Vaine to launch a new premium content platform called VaineYang.

The real-life couple announced their new venture through social media, promoting the platform with playful messages referencing their wrestling careers and relationship.

One of the platform’s profile descriptions introduces the pair as “two former pro wrestlers with chemistry that goes beyond the ring.”

Another description leans into their respective wrestling personas, particularly Yang’s memorable Asian Cowboy character. “Meet VaineYang! She’s a glamorous Diva, and he’s her handsome Asian Cowboy! We’re a real-life couple with undeniable chemistry, a mischievous streak, and a love for keeping things interesting. A little sweet, a little spicy, and always us!”

Yang also promoted the launch on Twitter/X with a humorous reference to his ring name and age. “I’m 45 and I can still Wang, Yang, and BANG!” he wrote.

Vaine joined in with a playful message of her own, joking about who is really in charge of their new venture. “He might be the cowboy… but I’m pretty sure I’m the one running this rodeo.”

Yang is best remembered by WWE fans for his run as Jimmy Wang Yang, a cowboy-inspired character who became a recognizable part of the company’s cruiserweight division during the 2000s. He also competed in WCW earlier in his wrestling career.

Vaine previously worked in WWE’s developmental system and made appearances on SmackDown during her time with the company.

The launch of VaineYang marks a new project for the couple outside professional wrestling, with the pair using their established personalities and relationship as the focus of the platform.

While their promotional messages suggest a more flirtatious direction than their previous wrestling work, specific details about the platform’s content and subscription offerings were not included in the announcement.