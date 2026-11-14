Top TKO Executive Announces Departure

Another senior executive is preparing to leave TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and UFC, with Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Legal Counsel Seth Krauss announcing plans to depart the organization.

Krauss confirmed the news in a statement posted to his LinkedIn account on Saturday, November 14, 2026, revealing that he will transition out of his position over the next several months.

The longtime executive reflected on his years with the organization and thanked the colleagues, business partners, and clients he has worked with throughout his career.

“The time has come to turn the page,” Krauss wrote. “While I will have more to say about my future soon, I wanted to take a moment to express my deep appreciation for all those colleagues (current AND former), partners and clients that have made the last 4500+ days an amazing journey.”

Krauss went on to explain that his departure will not be immediate, allowing him time to complete the transition and connect with colleagues before officially moving on.

“I’ll be transitioning out over the next couple of months, and hope to connect with as many as I can to say thank you. I am proud of what we accomplished and excited for the future here even as I move on to other adventures.”

According to sources within TKO, Krauss is expected to officially leave the company in January 2027.

Krauss has held a prominent executive position within TKO since the company was formed in September 2023 through the merger of WWE and UFC under Endeavor’s corporate structure.

He played an important role in facilitating and overseeing the transaction that brought the two major sports entertainment organizations together under the TKO Group Holdings banner.

Before joining TKO, Krauss served in the same executive capacities at WME, where he had worked since 2014.

His departure represents another change within TKO’s senior leadership structure as the company continues operating WWE and UFC as two of its flagship businesses.

Krauss did not reveal his next professional destination in Saturday’s announcement, although he indicated that he expects to share more information about his future plans soon.

No successor has been announced for his current responsibilities, and additional details regarding the executive transition have not yet been disclosed.