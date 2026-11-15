CM Punk Addresses Retirement Rumors After WWE NXT Live Event

CM Punk has directly addressed speculation about his future in professional wrestling, making it clear that he has no intention of retiring anytime soon.

The former WWE Champion appeared at Saturday night’s WWE NXT live event in Detroit, Michigan, where he teamed with Bayley in the main event to defeat Myka Lockwood and Jackson Drake.

Following the match, Punk took the microphone to address the audience and respond to recent rumors suggesting that he could be preparing to wind down his in-ring career.

The 48-year-old WWE Superstar dismissed those suggestions and declared that fans should expect to see him competing for several more years.

“There’s a lot of rumors out there that, you know, maybe because I’m 48, I’m wrapping up. And I’m here to tell you guys that I am not.

Rumors are always rumors. I don’t necessarily like addressing certain things because it gives them life. Let’s put that to bed right now. Y’all are stuck with me for at least five more years.”

Punk’s comments come amid reports that WWE is considering him for a significant backstage leadership role within NXT.

According to PWInsider, Punk has reportedly been attending recent NXT broadcasts alongside Shawn Michaels and is being considered as a potential successor to Michaels if the latter assumes greater creative responsibilities following Bruce Prichard’s expected departure.

Those reports have raised questions about whether Punk could eventually transition away from full-time competition to focus on developing WWE’s next generation of talent.

However, his remarks in Detroit suggest that he does not currently envision stepping away from the ring in the immediate future.

Punk went on to explain how much professional wrestling continues to mean to him, despite the physical demands of competing at this stage of his career.

“And I’m going to go as hard as I am currently until the wheels fall off because I’m a very fortunate man. I don’t like to say blessed because I am not religious, but what a gift it is to be completely exhausted and beat up by something I love with all of my heart.”

The statement drew attention to Punk’s continued passion for wrestling, with the veteran performer emphasizing that he still considers the opportunity to compete a privilege.

Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 after nearly a decade away from the company. Since then, he has remained a prominent figure on WWE programming while also taking an interest in mentoring younger talent.

Although his comments do not establish a formal five-year contract or guarantee that he will continue wrestling until that point, they provide a clear indication of his personal intentions.

For now, Punk appears determined to continue his in-ring career while potentially expanding his involvement with WWE’s developmental system.

If he follows through on his stated plans, the former WWE Champion could remain an active competitor into his early 50s.