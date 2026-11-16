Cole Karter has reportedly been released from All Elite Wrestling, with new details emerging about the circumstances surrounding his departure after approximately four years with the company.

According to Fightful Select, the 26-year-old wrestler was fired several weeks ago, although news of his exit has only recently surfaced.

Karter had been absent from in-ring competition for several months and was primarily featured on Ring of Honor programming during his AEW tenure. He was most recently associated with The Frat House faction, which has since effectively disbanded.

The report claims that Karter’s departure became a topic of conversation among wrestlers during the recent Chris Jericho Cruise television tapings.

According to the report, AEW officials allegedly discovered that Karter had been dishonest about a family-related matter he had cited as his reason for missing recent ROH television tapings.

The company reportedly decided to terminate his contract after learning of the alleged discrepancy.

The specific circumstances surrounding the family-related issue have not been publicly detailed, and Karter has not provided a response to the allegations in the information available.

Interestingly, Karter had reportedly been offered a new AEW contract earlier in 2026, suggesting that the company had previously considered retaining him beyond his existing agreement.

Before joining AEW, Karter competed in WWE NXT under the ring name Troy Donovan.

His WWE tenure ended in 2022, with sources within the company reportedly attributing his departure to a Wellness Policy violation.

Following his WWE exit, Karter joined AEW and became a recurring presence across the company’s programming, particularly within Ring of Honor.

Although he received opportunities on AEW television, much of his later work took place in ROH, where he was involved in The Frat House storyline.

Karter’s reported dismissal comes amid another recent departure from AEW.

Tay Melo has also confirmed that she is no longer with the promotion after requesting her release earlier this year. Her name had previously been removed from AEW’s official roster page.

While Melo’s exit had been anticipated, Karter’s reported departure appears to have occurred under different circumstances.

As of this writing, AEW has not publicly issued a detailed statement regarding Karter’s reported termination, and the allegations surrounding his absence from ROH tapings remain based on backstage reporting.