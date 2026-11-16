Former WWE and AEW performer RYZIN, whose real name is Rob Kimball, has announced that he will retire from professional wrestling in 2027, bringing an in-ring career spanning more than two decades to a close.

The veteran wrestler confirmed that 2027 will be his final year as an active competitor, although he does not intend to step away from the ring immediately.

Instead, Kimball plans to accept a limited number of wrestling bookings throughout the year before transitioning into other professional opportunities.

In an official announcement, RYZIN reflected on his time in the wrestling industry and explained his decision to pursue new career goals. “I’ve given a huge part of my life to wrestling, and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do in this business,” Kimball stated. “Now I’m ready to put that same energy into building my marketing career, taking on more hosting opportunities and pursuing acting.”

He emphasized that his retirement will be a gradual transition rather than an immediate departure, allowing him to make the most of his remaining appearances. “I’m not walking away overnight. I’m making 2027 my final year, and I want to make the most of the dates I have left.”

Throughout his career, RYZIN established himself on the independent wrestling circuit while also gaining exposure through appearances with WWE and AEW. He participated in a WWE Performance Center tryout and made several appearances on NXT programming between 2014 and 2018.

Kimball later joined AEW during the pandemic era, becoming a familiar presence on the company’s AEW DARK programming. During his approximately two-year association with the promotion, RYZIN competed in 40 televised matches before departing in 2023.

Following his AEW run, he continued working on the independent scene, maintaining his involvement in professional wrestling while developing opportunities outside the industry.

RYZIN remained active in 2026, including appearances for ALW, with his most recent reported match taking place in June.

Looking beyond wrestling, Kimball intends to focus on expanding his career in advertising, marketing, hosting, and acting.

Although he has established 2027 as his final year, specific retirement matches or farewell appearances have not yet been announced.

For now, RYZIN plans to spend his remaining time in the ring making the most of the opportunities available before beginning the next chapter of his professional career.