WWE could be preparing for a significant expansion of its developmental operations, with a new report revealing plans for a proposed 98,000-square-foot facility in Orlando, Florida.

According to the Orlando Business Journal, WWE is seeking approximately $7 million in city incentives to support the development of a new regional headquarters and training center dedicated to NXT operations.

The proposed project would represent a major investment in WWE’s developmental system, potentially providing additional space and resources for training, production, and other NXT-related activities.

If approved and completed, the facility is also expected to create approximately 50 new jobs in Orlando.

WWE currently operates its Performance Center in nearby Winter Park, Florida, where the company has trained aspiring Superstars since the facility opened in July 2013.

The Performance Center has played a central role in WWE’s talent development system for more than a decade, providing wrestlers with access to in-ring training, strength and conditioning facilities, and other resources designed to prepare them for careers on the company’s main roster.

The building also currently serves as the home of NXT’s weekly television broadcasts.

However, it remains unclear whether WWE intends to relocate its existing Performance Center operations entirely or establish the proposed Orlando facility as an additional training and administrative location.

The report also did not establish a construction start date or a timetable for when the new building could become operational.

WWE’s pursuit of city incentives suggests that the company is exploring ways to expand its presence in Central Florida, where NXT has maintained its developmental base for more than a decade.

The potential expansion comes as WWE continues to place greater emphasis on opportunities for NXT talent, including crossover appearances with Raw and SmackDown performers and special events such as the upcoming John Cena Classic.

While the proposed facility could provide a larger operational base for the brand, the project remains subject to further developments, including decisions surrounding the requested financial incentives.

For now, WWE has not announced an official opening date or confirmed how the proposed building would affect its existing Performance Center.