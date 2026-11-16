WWE has officially announced the launch of The AJ Styles Podcast, a new weekly series featuring AJ Styles alongside WWE Superstars and Legends as they revisit memorable matches and share behind-the-scenes stories.

The podcast is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, with new episodes available through WWE’s official YouTube channel and major podcast platforms.

According to an announcement published on WWE.com on November 16, the series will offer fans a different perspective on professional wrestling history by having Styles and his guests watch and discuss matches from the WWE Vault.

Rather than focusing exclusively on well-known televised encounters, the show will also explore lesser-seen matches, allowing the wrestlers involved to provide insight into their performances and experiences.

WWE described the concept in its official announcement:

“Each week, WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles will be joined by Superstars and Legends to relive legendary matches and deep cuts from the WWE Vault. Learn the inside stories behind unforgettable showdowns as guests break down the action with one of the ring’s all-time greats.”

The debut episode will feature Bayley, who will join Styles to revisit her 2024 WWE Women’s Championship defense against Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura.

The match took place at a WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan, and was not televised, making it an especially interesting selection for the podcast’s premiere.

During the episode, Bayley and Styles will watch the encounter and discuss the action, offering fans an opportunity to learn more about a championship match that was not originally presented on WWE television.

The podcast will be produced as a collaboration between WWE and Fanatics, with the company confirming that new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

WWE stated:

“Subscribe to The AJ Styles Podcast, a WWE and Fanatics Original Production, wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes will be published every Wednesday on the official WWE YouTube channel.”

The project provides another platform for Styles to share his extensive knowledge of professional wrestling while highlighting matches and performers from WWE’s archives.

With Bayley confirmed as the first guest, the series will begin by spotlighting a relatively rare championship encounter involving one of WWE’s most accomplished women’s wrestlers and the highly respected Satomura.

The AJ Styles Podcast premieres Wednesday, November 18, on WWE’s official YouTube channel and podcast platforms.