WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has released a passionate video reflecting on his wrestling career, his return to WWE, and the criticism he has received since rejoining the company earlier this year.

Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, has been sidelined with a torn triceps injury suffered during a match before the August 21, 2026 episode of SmackDown.

In a video shared on social media this week, Cardona discussed his journey from achieving his childhood dream in WWE to reinventing himself on the independent wrestling scene following his release.

“My name is Matt Cardona, and it was my lifelong dream to be a WWE Superstar. And for 14 years, I got to live that dream. I created memories and moments that will last a lifetime, and I’m grateful for every single second of it.

But then I got fired, and I had a choice. I could be negative, I could be bitter, I could complain. I could spend my entire life trying to prove doubters wrong. But instead, I chose to prove myself and my fans right. For 5 years, I dominated the independent wrestling scene. I won championships all over the world. I reinvented myself.”

Cardona became one of the most recognizable names on the independent circuit following his WWE departure, establishing a new identity and capturing championships across multiple promotions.

He summarized that transformation with a statement about leaving his former WWE persona behind.

“Zack Ryder needed to die for Matt Cardona to live.”

Cardona returned to WWE in January 2026, but his second run has not unfolded as some fans might have expected.

Acknowledging criticism of his win-loss record and position on the roster, Cardona argued that his return should not be judged solely by victories or championship opportunities.

“Then in January, I came home, and I know what you’re thinking. This return has been a major disappointment. I’ve lost more matches than I’ve won, and I am so far away from achieving my dream of becoming the WWE Champion. But you’re wrong.”

Rather than allowing negative reactions to affect his outlook, Cardona explained that he has adopted a different mindset, choosing to view setbacks as opportunities to learn and improve.

“I’ve heard the negativity. I’ve read the comments on social media, and for the longest time, I would have let that get to me. But not anymore, because I’m grateful. I’m grateful for every single loss, because every loss is a lesson. Every loss is a win.”

Cardona concluded by introducing what he called the “Gratitude Era,” encouraging fans and fellow wrestlers to focus on opportunities rather than disappointments.

“There’s too much negativity online. There’s too much negativity in the world. There’s too much negativity in WWE. But I’m not going to add to it. I’m going to change it, because I am grateful.

I’m grateful to be here. I’m grateful for every single opportunity. I am grateful for for being a WWE Superstar. It’s time to stop focusing on what we don’t have and start focusing on what we do have. It’s time to usher in a new era in WWE—the Gratitude Era.”

The video marks a notable shift in Cardona’s public messaging, with the former Intercontinental Champion emphasizing appreciation and perseverance rather than frustration over his current position in WWE.

It remains unclear whether the “Gratitude Era” will become part of an ongoing on-screen storyline or simply represents Cardona’s personal outlook.

No confirmed timetable has been announced for his return to in-ring competition following the triceps injury.