AEW President Tony Khan recently confirmed that Persephone is signed to the company for several years, but a new report suggests that some within WWE are skeptical about the length of her agreement.

During the AEW Full Gear 2026 post-show media scrum on Saturday, November 14, Khan addressed Persephone’s future, stating that she would remain with AEW for “years to come.” He also expressed confidence in her continued involvement with both AEW and CMLL.

However, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, some within WWE are not entirely convinced that Persephone’s agreement extends as far into the future as Khan suggested.

Alvarez reported that WWE had already begun operating under the assumption that Persephone would remain with AEW and CMLL earlier this year, particularly as her appearances on AEW programming became more frequent.

“Regarding Persephone, around midsummer WWE felt she was going to stick around CMLL/AEW solely based on how often Tony started to book her,” Alvarez wrote. “Some in WWE are skeptical she is signed for ‘many years’, but regardless their push to get one or two additions to the WWE/NXT/AAA women’s division by a bi-lingual female is underway.”

The report indicates that WWE continues to explore potential additions to its women’s divisions across WWE, NXT, and AAA, with bilingual female talent reportedly being a particular area of interest.

However, the skepticism attributed to some within WWE does not establish that Khan’s comments about Persephone’s contract are inaccurate. No specific contract expiration date has been publicly confirmed.

Persephone has continued to receive opportunities across AEW and CMLL programming in recent weeks.

At AEW Full Gear: Tailgate Brawl on November 14, she competed in a four-way match for the TBS Championship against defending champion Queen Aminata, Hyan, and Skye Blue. Aminata ultimately retained the championship.

Persephone also appeared on the November 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, defeating Gypsy Mac in a brief singles match.

Her recent CMLL appearances have included a victory over Tessa Blanchard in a lightning match on November 9.

The following night, Persephone teamed with Keyra and Reyna Isis to defeat Garra Negra, Lluvia, and Blanchard at Arena Mexico.

With Khan publicly expressing confidence in Persephone’s long-term future, the wrestler appears positioned to remain an important part of AEW and CMLL’s women’s divisions.

Meanwhile, WWE’s reported interest in expanding its pool of bilingual female talent suggests that the company is continuing to evaluate potential additions to its own roster and its partnership with AAA.