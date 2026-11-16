WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano has praised the company’s efforts to provide NXT talent with greater exposure, highlighting the upcoming John Cena Classic and WWE’s collaboration with Marvel as examples of opportunities that were not available during his time on the developmental brand.

Speaking with MickeyBlog.com, Gargano reflected on how much NXT has evolved since the popular Black and Gold era, when he was one of the brand’s most prominent performers.

Gargano explained that wrestlers from his generation frequently hoped for opportunities to work alongside established Raw and SmackDown talent, something he believes today’s NXT roster is increasingly being given the chance to experience.

“It’s such a different time period from when we were in NXT compared to now. Guys get such a better opportunity. Things like this, we would have absolutely killed for a chance to have a co-promotion with Raw and SmackDown. We were begging for stuff like that during the Black and Gold era. So to be able to do that now is so great for these young guys and girls, who are able to get such a great spotlight that they deserve because they work incredibly hard and they’re incredibly talented.”

The former NXT Champion specifically pointed to the inaugural John Cena Classic, scheduled for December 14, 2026, as an opportunity for developmental talent to test themselves against established WWE main roster performers.

The event will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, featuring competitors from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.

Gargano also expressed excitement about WWE’s upcoming Worlds Collide: Doomsday event on December 15, which will feature a collaboration with Marvel.

“So to be able to shine a light on them, and also with the John Cena Classic on December 14th, to be able to go up against the best on RAW and SmackDown, and then obviously World’s Collide: Doomsday on December 15th. The collaboration with Marvel, I think, is so freaking cool.”

As a longtime comic book fan, Gargano was particularly enthusiastic about the connection between WWE’s established Worlds Collide event name and Marvel’s Doctor Doom-related branding.

“And I just want to say, the synergy there, the fact that we already had a show called World’s Collide, and the fact that it makes perfect sense with Doom to collaborate with Doomsday, the synergy there is absolutely incredible.”

Gargano concluded by praising WWE and John Cena for helping create opportunities that could provide valuable exposure for younger wrestlers.

“As a comic book nerd as well, it makes my heart very, very happy. So the fact that these guys and girls from NXT get a chance to have a spot like this, shout-out to John, shout-out to WWE for giving them that chance.”

Gargano was a central figure in NXT’s Black and Gold era, becoming one of the brand’s most recognizable stars through his championship reigns and memorable rivalries.

His comments reflect the changes in WWE’s developmental system, particularly the growing number of opportunities for NXT performers to appear alongside established main roster talent.

With the John Cena Classic and Worlds Collide: Doomsday scheduled on consecutive days in December, several NXT wrestlers could receive significant exposure as WWE closes out 2026.