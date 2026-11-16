Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has delivered a scathing assessment of AEW Full Gear 2026, criticizing the promotion’s reliance on hardcore wrestling, excessive blood, and chaotic match formats.

In a video shared on his social media accounts, Korderas expressed frustration with the direction of AEW, arguing that the company has moved away from the alternative to WWE that initially generated excitement among wrestling fans.

Korderas, who spent more than two decades working as a WWE referee, began by reflecting on AEW’s early years and the potential he believed the promotion had demonstrated.

“So a company that gave us hope from 2019 to 2022, when it looked like we had a real alternative, someone who could really press WWE during a time when they were in a slump, has now become THIS.

Full Gear on Saturday night was horrible. Aside from a couple of good matches, there were some good wrestling matches on there, and the rest was complete slop. I don’t care what anybody says. And don’t come back at me with this, ‘Oh, you’re soft. You can’t take the hardcore.’”

Korderas took particular issue with the lengthy Texas Death Match involving Swerve Strickland, The New Level, “Hangman” Adam Page, and Brodido.

He argued that the match relied too heavily on weapons, blood, and repeated high-impact spots rather than delivering a compelling wrestling contest.

“I don’t give a flying fernum what they do with their hardcore stuff. You have a 40-minute Texas Death Match, which did nothing but spot, spot, spot with a bunch of weapons and blood, blood, blood. By the way, there was blood in four out of the matches they had on the pay-per-view. Half the matches had blood, which tells me I don’t care anymore. I’m desensitized.”

The former referee also criticized the Anarchy in the Arena match, describing it as another example of AEW prioritizing spectacle over what he considers effective professional wrestling.

“Then you have that Anarchy in the Arena match, which should have been the Clusterfurnace in the Arena match because that was horrible. Like I said, you had a couple of good wrestling matches, and that was it. Other than that, what do people remember? Someone dripping blood into someone else’s mouth.”

Korderas was referencing the controversial moment during the Texas Death Match in which Strickland was shown drinking Page’s blood.

The spot also drew criticism from WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton, who questioned whether the moment contributed anything meaningful to Strickland’s character.

Korderas dismissed the argument that the incident was justified by the long-running storyline between Strickland and Page, which dates back to their violent rivalry in 2023.

“And don’t come back again with this whole, ‘Oh, that goes back to 2023 when…’ I don’t give a crap. It was sh*t then. It’s sh*t now. This company has been a complete disappointment.”

Despite his criticism, Korderas acknowledged that AEW had previously delivered shows he considered excellent, specifically pointing to Double or Nothing as an example of the promotion’s potential.

“Double or Nothing was possibly the pay-per-view of the year, something that gave us hope that they were getting back on track, and then they regress into this.”

Korderas concluded by emphasizing that his criticism comes from disappointment with AEW’s creative direction rather than opposition to the company itself.

“This isn’t the company that I was cheering for, hoping for, and want to see flourish. It shows me they don’t give a sh*t anymore. They’re just going to do whatever the hell they want, and who cares who criticizes us? They just hate us.

That’s not the point. No, we don’t hate you. We just hate what you’re doing.”

While Korderas strongly criticized the event, reaction to Full Gear has not been universally negative.

The Texas Death Match, in particular, has received substantial praise from some wrestling fans, with the bout earning a user rating above 9 out of 10 on CAGEMATCH.

Nevertheless, Korderas’ comments highlight the ongoing debate surrounding AEW’s presentation of hardcore wrestling and whether increasingly violent matches enhance its storytelling or risk alienating portions of its audience.