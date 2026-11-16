WWE continues its build toward Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 with tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and several early details about the show’s planned lineup have reportedly surfaced.

The November 16 episode takes place at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, airing live on Netflix beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

According to Viper Reports, the show is expected to feature several major developments involving the upcoming Survivor Series event, including a new addition to Team USA, a championship match, and a WarGames Advantage Match.

The following contains potential spoilers for tonight’s WWE Raw.

Cody Rhodes is reportedly scheduled to open the broadcast with an announcement regarding Team USA’s lineup for its upcoming match against Team Mexico at Survivor Series 2026.

Rhodes is expected to reveal a new member of Team USA, although the identity of that individual has not been disclosed in the report.

John Cena is also reportedly scheduled to appear during the show to announce the latest participants invited to compete in the inaugural John Cena Classic.

The special event is scheduled for December 14, with WWE continuing to reveal participants from its main roster and NXT.

In women’s division action, reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez is reportedly set to defend her title against Iyo Sky.

Jacy Jayne and Stephanie Vaquer are also expected to compete against each other, although the specific match details have not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, the reported main event will feature The Usos taking on Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana in a WarGames Advantage Match.

The outcome is expected to determine which side receives the numerical advantage during the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series.

The match would represent another important development in the build toward WWE’s annual premium live event, with the WarGames advantage traditionally playing a significant role in the match’s early stages.

While these details have surfaced ahead of the broadcast, WWE has not officially confirmed every element of the reported lineup, and plans remain subject to change.

Tonight’s Raw is expected to provide further clarity on the Survivor Series card, the John Cena Classic field, and the ongoing WarGames storylines.

WWE Raw airs live on Netflix tonight, November 16, at 8 p.m. ET from Raleigh, North Carolina.