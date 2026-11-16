AEW star Adam Copeland reportedly experienced a frightening encounter with a mother bear just days before competing at AEW Full Gear 2026.

According to F4WOnline.com, the WWE Hall of Famer found himself in a potentially dangerous situation while walking his dogs through a residential neighborhood last week.

Copeland reportedly heard a noise nearby and turned to discover a mother bear accompanied by her cubs approaching him.

The former WWE Champion initially considered raising his arms to make himself appear larger, a tactic sometimes recommended during certain bear encounters. However, with both hands occupied holding his dogs’ leashes, he was unable to do so.

As the animal continued approaching, Copeland reportedly made a split-second decision to defend himself.

According to the account he shared with others, Copeland kicked the bear with his shin, connecting underneath its jaw.

The impact was apparently enough to cause the animal to retreat, allowing Copeland and his dogs to escape without further confrontation.

Although Copeland avoided a potentially serious situation, the encounter reportedly left him dealing with considerable discomfort.

The AEW veteran told people afterward that his shin was extremely sore from the impact of kicking the bear.

The unusual incident took place shortly before AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 14, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Despite the reported soreness, Copeland was able to compete as scheduled at the pay-per-view, facing Kazuchika Okada in the opening match.

Okada ultimately defeated Copeland in their AEW International Championship encounter.

Copeland also participated in a backstage sit-down discussion with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, adding another notable appearance to his Full Gear weekend.

The reported bear encounter was not Copeland’s only unexpected challenge leading into the event.

He also experienced significant travel difficulties following Friday’s nationwide FAA flight shutdown, revealing that AEW President Tony Khan arranged private transportation after his commercial flights were canceled.

Copeland ultimately reached Phoenix in time for the pay-per-view.

While the details of the bear encounter are based on Copeland’s reported account rather than independently verified footage, the story adds an unusual chapter to an already eventful week for the veteran wrestler.