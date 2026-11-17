Former WWE Superstar Zoey Stark has opened up about the circumstances surrounding her departure from the company, revealing that she had been medically cleared to return to the ring and was repeatedly told that creative plans were being discussed before her eventual release.

Stark, who now competes in TNA Wrestling under the name Zoey Serrano, discussed the situation during an appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast.

The former WWE star had been sidelined with significant knee injuries, including a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, which required two surgeries.

Despite the lengthy recovery process, Stark revealed that she received medical clearance approximately two weeks before WrestleMania and expected to return to WWE programming.

According to Stark, members of WWE’s creative team repeatedly assured her that potential plans were being developed.

“It was right before Mania (got cleared). So two weeks before Mania, and I’m being told, ‘(We’re) trying to get you started. ‘We have some (plans). We’ve been talking about you. We have some game plans.’ I go to Mania, show face. Writers are telling me the same thing,” Stark recalled.

However, those discussions never resulted in an on-screen return.

Shortly after WrestleMania, Stark began seeing reports about potential WWE roster cuts. Despite the assurances she had received, she immediately feared that she could be among those released.

“And then the following week, I read online that cuts are happening, and just my gut, my heart sunk, because something in me knew. I can’t explain what that feeling is, but I remember messaging Mia (Yim) and Chelsea Green, ‘Pretty sure I’m getting released.’ Because they keep telling me I’m gonna get used, but then I’m not getting used, and now here we are, it’s after Mania, and I’ve had two knee surgeries. Writing’s kind of on the wall, even though I don’t want to accept it.”

Stark’s concerns ultimately became reality when she received confirmation that WWE was releasing her.

Although the news was difficult to process, Stark explained that her perspective has changed since leaving the company.

“It’s one of the hardest things to go through, but even though it was so hard, I am strangely happy it happened now.”

Stark said that one of the biggest benefits of moving on from WWE has been the opportunity to express herself without constantly worrying about her position on the roster or whether she will be featured on television.

“Because now I get to be myself. I don’t have to walk on eggshells. I don’t have to wonder, ‘Oh man, they’re not using me this week.’ I know that happens. Everyone goes through that backstage. It’s this constant fear in the back of your head of what’s happening. And then you always hear that when you get released, it sucks in the moment, but then you’re almost grateful for it, which I am, because now I could be myself and do whatever I want and not be controlled in any way, shape, or form.”

Now working with TNA Wrestling, Stark has reunited with former WWE colleagues Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville, something she has described as a positive experience.

While her WWE departure initially came as a major disappointment following months of rehabilitation, Stark believes the change has ultimately allowed her to approach the next chapter of her wrestling career with greater freedom.

Her comments also offer insight into the uncertainty she experienced while waiting for a return that never materialized, despite being cleared to compete.