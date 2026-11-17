Chelsea Green has revealed that her record-breaking five-second elimination at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble was actually her own idea, despite WWE originally planning for her to spend considerably longer in the match.

Green made her surprise return to WWE during the Women’s Royal Rumble in January 2023, only to be immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley. The moment established a new record for the shortest appearance in Women’s Royal Rumble history.

During a recent interview with Brad Gilmore and The Collection, Green explained that WWE initially intended for her to remain in the match for approximately six additional entrants before being eliminated.

However, Green believed that a quick elimination would make a much bigger impact and personally requested the change.

“That was step one, you know, like coming back and them saying, ‘Hey, you’re going to be in the Rumble, and at first being in it for about, I believe I was in it, you know, for about six numbers before I was going to be eliminated,” Green recalled.

The former WWE Women’s United States Champion also revealed that she spoke directly with Ripley before the match, making it clear that she wanted to break the existing record for the fastest elimination.

“And I begged them to let me be in it for a short amount of time, and I’ll never forget standing in front of Rhea right before she goes out, and I said to her, ‘if we don’t beat the record for shortest amount of time in the Rumble, I’m going to be so mad at you because I’ll run, I’ll run right across the ring, but you know, you got to toss my ass out of there.’”

The plan worked exactly as Green had hoped, with Ripley eliminating her almost immediately after she entered the ring.

Although the appearance lasted only five seconds, the moment became one of the most memorable eliminations of the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble.

Looking back, Green believes the decision helped establish the personality and comedic elements that would become central to her WWE character.

“Now I’m like, man, that was really critical to setting the tone really for the next few years,” she concluded.

Since returning to WWE, Green has developed into a prominent personality on the company’s programming, capturing championship gold and becoming known for her entertaining character work.

Her comments highlight how a seemingly disappointing Royal Rumble appearance ultimately became a deliberate creative decision that helped shape the direction of her WWE career.