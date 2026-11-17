Speculation about CM Punk potentially taking over WWE NXT from Shawn Michaels has generated considerable discussion, but a new report suggests that such a move is unlikely to happen in the immediate future.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed reports that Punk could eventually replace Michaels as the person overseeing NXT if the WWE Hall of Famer transitions into a main roster backstage position.

According to Meltzer, Punk is not expected to assume control of NXT following WrestleMania 43 in 2027, even if Michaels moves into another role.

Meltzer explained that Punk’s current WWE contract and continued commitment to wrestling make an immediate transition into a full-time developmental leadership position unlikely.

“This is how it was explained to me: whether Shawn leaves or doesn’t leave or whatever… CM Punk will not be the person to replace him if this happens after WrestleMania [43],” Meltzer stated. “CM Punk is making millions of dollars a year. He’s got five years left on his deal. It’s a high-priced deal. He is not giving up that deal to be the head coach at NXT.”

While Punk reportedly remains a potential candidate for a significant role in NXT someday, Meltzer indicated that such a move would likely come after his in-ring career concludes.

“However, the belief is that someday he may very well be, but that day is — whether it’s five years from now, or three years from now, or 10 years from now, it’s when his body basically tells him that, ‘You cannot wrestle anymore.’ It’s not going to be in April like people are saying, at all.”

The discussion comes amid reports of potential changes to WWE’s backstage structure in 2027.

Bruce Prichard is reportedly expected to step away from his Executive Director position and transition into a work-from-home consulting role.

Although Michaels has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a main roster creative position, Meltzer noted that he would not necessarily serve as a direct replacement for Prichard.

Prichard’s current responsibilities reportedly include administrative duties that extend beyond Michaels’ experience overseeing NXT.

Michaels currently serves as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, playing a central role in the direction of the developmental brand.

Previous reports have also suggested that Punk could become more involved in NXT’s creative process if Michaels moves into another position. AJ Styles and Bayley have also been mentioned as potential contributors behind the scenes.

However, no official changes to NXT’s leadership structure have been announced.

Punk recently addressed questions about his wrestling future during WWE NXT’s live event tour, which included stops in Detroit and Chicago.

During his appearance in Detroit, the 48-year-old told fans that he intends to continue wrestling for at least another five years, reinforcing the belief that retirement is not currently part of his immediate plans.

Punk also participated in the NXT live events alongside Bayley, with the two teaming in a mixed tag team match against Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood.

For now, Punk’s potential future as a major figure in NXT’s backstage leadership remains a long-term possibility rather than an expected change following WrestleMania 43.