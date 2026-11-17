WWE has announced another match for the November 17, 2026 episode of NXT, adding a triple threat contest to the lineup for Tuesday night’s show.

The company confirmed on social media that Tristan Angels, Saquon Shugars, and Sean Legacy will compete in a triple threat match at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE announced the addition just hours before the scheduled broadcast, promoting the contest as a fast-paced encounter between the three competitors.

“Get ready for a fast-paced matchup when Tristan Angels, Sean Legacy and Saquon Shugars battle it out in a Triple Threat Match TONIGHT on WWE NXT at 8 ET/7 CT on The CW,” WWE wrote.

The match joins two previously announced contests, including a championship defense in the women’s division.

Kelani Jordan is scheduled to defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Kendal Grey, while Tony D’Angelo will face Kam Hendrix in singles competition.

The updated advertised lineup for WWE NXT on November 17 includes:

NXT Women’s Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Kendal Grey

Triple Threat Match: Tristan Angels vs. Saquon Shugars vs. Sean Legacy

Singles Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Kam Hendrix

WWE NXT airs on The CW at 8 p.m. ET from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.