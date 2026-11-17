Former WWE writer Vince Russo has questioned the concept behind the upcoming John Cena Classic, expressing confusion over the event’s format and the combination of main roster and NXT talent scheduled to participate.

During the November 16, 2026 episode of The Coach and Bro Show, Russo discussed WWE’s plans for the December 14 special and admitted that he was struggling to understand how the announced participants would fit together.

“The John Cena Classic, which I don’t even understand,” Russo said while addressing the event.

Russo went on to reference several names involved in the special, including Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, NXT performers, and a three-woman group.

The former WWE creative team member appeared particularly confused by the mixture of established main roster Superstars and developmental talent, ultimately describing the event as “a fart in church.”

His remarks were a criticism of WWE’s presentation and announced lineup rather than a report about the company’s backstage plans.

Unlike a traditional wrestling tournament featuring a bracket and elimination rounds, the John Cena Classic is being promoted as a special event bringing together competitors from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.

John Cena previously explained that the show will feature exhibition matches, with separate men’s and women’s champions ultimately determined through a fan vote conducted through Club WWE.

The format means that the event will not necessarily follow the structure typically associated with WWE tournaments, potentially allowing for a wider variety of matchups involving performers from different brands.

WWE has continued announcing participants in the weeks leading up to the event, with Liv Morgan among the latest names confirmed during the November 16 episode of Raw.

However, the company has yet to reveal every match scheduled for the special.

Russo’s criticism centered on the unusual lineup and his uncertainty about how WWE intends to present the event, particularly with wrestlers from different levels of the roster being featured together.

The inaugural John Cena Classic is scheduled for December 14, 2026, as WWE continues expanding its crossover opportunities between NXT and the main roster.