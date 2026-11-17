The professional wrestling community is mourning the passing of WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bill Watts, the legendary wrestler, promoter, and booker who helped shape the industry for several decades. He was 87 years old.

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter announced the news after receiving a personal message from Watts’ son, former WWE and WCW wrestler Erik Watts.

“I just got a text from Erik Watts,” Apter stated before sharing the message.

“Dear Bill, my father, Cowboy Bill Watts, passed away today. I wanted to let you know he loved you and had a very special place in his heart. Love you, my friend.”

Watts began his professional wrestling career in 1962, establishing himself as a prominent competitor across numerous territories in the United States and internationally.

During his in-ring career, he competed for several major promotions, including All Japan Pro-Wrestling, and notably challenged Bruno Sammartino during their rivalry over the WWWF Championship.

Although Watts enjoyed considerable success as a wrestler, his influence on the business extended well beyond his in-ring accomplishments.

In 1979, Watts took over booking responsibilities for Mid-South Wrestling, helping transform the territory into one of the most influential wrestling promotions of the 1980s.

Under his leadership, Mid-South became known for its intense rivalries, compelling storytelling, and emphasis on athletic competition.

Watts remained a central figure in the promotion until 1987, leaving a lasting impact on the territory system and the development of professional wrestling television.

He later joined World Championship Wrestling, serving as Executive Vice President in 1992 before departing the company in 1993.

Watts also worked behind the scenes for WWE in 1995, bringing his extensive experience in wrestling promotion and creative direction to the company.

His contributions to the industry were formally recognized in 2009 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Throughout his career, Watts earned a reputation as one of wrestling’s most influential and outspoken personalities, with his approach to booking and promoting leaving a significant mark on the business.

His legacy includes decades of work both inside the ring and behind the scenes, particularly his role in establishing Mid-South Wrestling as a major force during one of the industry’s most competitive eras.

PWMania.com extends its condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of “Cowboy” Bill Watts during this difficult time.