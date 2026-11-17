A unique tribute to the late AEW star PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley, has emerged in the gaming world, with the multiplayer war game Foxhole introducing a new weapon bearing his initials.

The weapon, named the P-A-C “Bastard” Burst Launcher, is set to arrive as part of the game’s upcoming Engines of War update, scheduled for December 7, 2026.

The launcher is designed as an anti-tank weapon capable of firing three independently propelled White Ash rockets in rapid succession.

According to the official description released by the game’s developers:

“Unleashing a rapid barrage of three independently propelled White Ash rockets, the P-A-C ‘Bastard’ Burst Launcher brings a powerful new anti-tank weapon to the Warden infantry arsenal. Its unusual design earned it the name ‘Bastard’ due to the dangerous development process involved in creating White Ash canisters capable of withstanding the launch.”

The weapon’s name has been presented as a tribute to PAC, who was widely respected for his intense in-ring style and technical wrestling ability.

Originally released in 2022, Foxhole is a massively multiplayer online war game in which thousands of players participate in persistent conflicts.

Players can contribute through frontline combat, reconnaissance, constructing defenses, and coordinating military operations, with battles unfolding across a shared online world.

The game is available through Steam for $29.99, with the Engines of War update expected to introduce the new launcher alongside additional content.

The reported tribute comes nearly two months after PAC passed away on September 27, 2026, at the age of 40.

Bronchial asthma was subsequently identified as his official cause of death.

PAC established himself as one of professional wrestling’s most accomplished performers, competing in WWE before becoming a prominent member of AEW’s roster.

Known for his explosive athleticism, hard-hitting offense, and distinctive character, he earned widespread respect from fans and fellow wrestlers throughout his career.

His passing prompted numerous tributes from across the wrestling industry, with supporters continuing to celebrate his legacy.

The inclusion of the P-A-C “Bastard” Burst Launcher in Foxhole represents an unusual crossover between professional wrestling and gaming, offering another way for fans to remember the late AEW star.