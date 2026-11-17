Natalie Satterley, the wife of former AEW star PAC, has shared an emotional tribute reflecting on the loss of her husband and the challenges of adjusting to life without him.

PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley, passed away on September 27, 2026, at the age of 40. He and Natalie married in 2015 and largely kept their personal lives private throughout his professional wrestling career.

In a lengthy Instagram post accompanied by personal photographs, Natalie reflected on the time since their final moments together and the difficulty of facing the upcoming Christmas season without him.

“Somehow it’s been ten weeks since I dropped you off at the airport and felt your embrace for the final time. Fifty days ago we had our last conversation… how is that possible?! It is still so difficult to wrap my head around the fact that you’re gone.

“Everyday events have been a brutal reminder. You absolutely adored Christmas; so it’s been hard to see all of the decorations going up in the shops, the ads on TV, and hearing people talk about everything they’re looking forward to over the festive period. Contemplating a Christmas without you feels so heavy and sad, scary even.”

Natalie went on to describe how ordinary experiences continue to remind her of the moments she would have shared with her husband.

“There have been so many reasons to pick up my phone to message you; seeing Peter Beardsley in the M&S food hall, unexpectedly hearing a Dennis Brown song whilst watching Chungking Express and getting excited, finding the perfect toad decoration for our animal themed tree… until it hits me and I crumble.

“There are days where I feel semi competent, and I’ve found purpose and meaning working away in our garden that we created together and cherished. Other days I achieve nothing and am paralysed with anguish at the prospect of a life without you. We had so much more to see, to do and to enjoy together. You had so much more life to live, and goals that you hoped to achieve. I can’t believe how much effort we put into creating our forever home over the last couple of years, only for you to never get to enjoy and experience it.”

She also expressed her appreciation for the support she has received from family, friends, colleagues, and wrestling fans during an incredibly difficult period.

“One of the truest testaments to your legacy is reflected in the kindness, care and support we have received from the people that loved you; from family and friends, work colleagues, and your many many fans. They’ve all helped to keep us going. If you’re reading this and you’re one of those people then thank you.”

Natalie concluded her message with a heartfelt tribute to her husband.

“You are so loved and missed darling, thinking of you always.”

PAC was widely respected for his athleticism and in-ring ability, establishing himself as a prominent figure in both WWE and AEW during his wrestling career.

His passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the professional wrestling community, with fans and fellow wrestlers remembering his contributions to the industry.

Natalie’s latest message offers a deeply personal glimpse into the grief experienced by those closest to him, while also acknowledging the support that has helped her through the weeks following his death.