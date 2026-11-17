AEW has officially revealed the complete 12-man field for the 2026 Continental Classic, with several major names set to compete in this year’s round-robin tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on the November 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, with the participants divided into two six-man groups following the AEW Continental Classic: Selection Special, hosted by AEW President Tony Khan and commentator Tony Schiavone.

Reigning AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley headlines the Gold League, while former AEW World Champions Hangman Page and Jay White are among the competitors announced for the Blue League.

The tournament will continue through AEW Worlds End on December 19, where the Blue League and Gold League finals will take place before the championship final determines the 2026 AEW Continental Classic winner and new Continental Champion.

The complete tournament lineup is as follows:

Blue League

Jay White

Hangman Page

Ricochet

Daniel Garcia

Brody King

Bandido

Gold League

Jon Moxley

Kevin Knight

Orange Cassidy

Nick Wayne

“Speedball” Mike Bailey

Tommaso Ciampa

The Continental Classic will once again follow AEW’s established round-robin format, with competitors earning points based on their results throughout the tournament.

Each match will have a 20-minute time limit, with victories earning three points and time-limit draws awarding one point to each wrestler.

Additionally, all individuals will be banned from ringside during tournament matches, ensuring that competitors must compete without outside assistance.

Moxley enters the competition as the defending Continental Champion, putting him in a position to retain his title by winning the tournament.

The field also features a mix of established AEW stars and emerging talent, with Kevin Knight, Nick Wayne, and other competitors receiving opportunities to make an impact against some of the promotion’s biggest names.

With the Blue and Gold League lineups now confirmed, attention turns to the opening tournament matches on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

The 2026 AEW Continental Classic begins November 18 and concludes at AEW Worlds End on December 19.