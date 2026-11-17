AEW star Mercedes Moné has been named Chief Executive Envoy for the United States women’s freestyle wrestling team as part of a major new partnership involving USA Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling, and media entrepreneur Keven Undergaro.

The collaboration, announced on November 16, 2026, aims to increase mainstream awareness of women’s amateur wrestling while creating new promotional opportunities for American athletes ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

As part of the agreement, AEW has also been named the Official Content Partner of the U.S. women’s freestyle wrestling team.

According to the official announcement, the initiative will focus on promoting female wrestlers, helping athletes develop their individual brands, and introducing the sport to audiences who may be more familiar with professional wrestling.

USA Wrestling Executive Director Rich Bender welcomed the partnership, emphasizing the opportunity to showcase the country’s top female competitors.

“USA Wrestling is excited to work in collaboration with such a talented and passionate group of people to help increase the visibility of these amazing athletes and further the sport of women’s wrestling,” Bender stated.

In her new role, Moné will help mentor and promote members of the U.S. women’s wrestling program, using her international following and social media presence to bring additional attention to the athletes.

The former WWE Superstar described the initiative as the beginning of a new chapter for women’s amateur wrestling.

“Ten years ago I was part of an evolution that transformed women’s professional wrestling,” Moné said. “Today marks the first day of the Women’s Amateur Wrestling Evolution – an evolution I’m honored to lead along with Team USA. These athletes are world-class competitors and warriors who deserve the highest recognition.”

AEW’s involvement will include promotional content, social media collaborations, and opportunities to feature USA Wrestling athletes across the company’s platforms.

Select members of the women’s freestyle team may also be invited to attend AEW events, interact with wrestlers backstage, and connect with fans as the promotion travels across the United States.

AEW President Tony Khan expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership and the opportunity to introduce amateur wrestling athletes to a broader audience.

“On behalf of All Elite Wrestling, we are thrilled to be named the Official Content Partner of the USA women’s wrestling team,” Khan said. “It is a true honor to work with these amazing athletes and introduce them to a whole new audience across AEW’s platforms, shining a global spotlight on their passion and dedication to the sport.”

Keven Undergaro, a media entrepreneur and longtime collaborator of Moné, is also involved in the initiative, bringing his experience in content production and brand development to the partnership.

The announcement comes as USA Wrestling prepares for the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will take place in Los Angeles.

With the Games being held on American soil, the organization hopes to capitalize on increased national interest in Olympic sports and introduce more viewers to women’s freestyle wrestling.

USA Wrestling serves as the national governing body for amateur wrestling in the United States and oversees programs involving nearly 400,000 members, including athletes, coaches, officials, and clubs.

The partnership represents a significant crossover between professional and amateur wrestling, with Moné and AEW positioned to help bring greater attention to the athletes competing at the highest levels of the sport.

While specific promotional appearances and content projects have not yet been announced, the collaboration is expected to develop as preparations continue for the 2028 Olympic Games.