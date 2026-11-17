Fans hoping to see AJ Lee return to WWE competition before the end of 2026 may have to wait until next year, according to a new backstage report.

Following her involvement at WrestleMania 42 earlier this year, speculation has continued surrounding the former Divas Champion’s WWE future and when she might make her next in-ring appearance.

However, a recent update from WrestleVotes suggests that Lee is not currently expected to wrestle again before the end of the year.

During a recent Q&A session, WrestleVotes was asked directly whether Lee would compete in another WWE match in 2026.

“Will AJ Lee wrestle again this year? No,” he stated. “Best-case scenario is her showing up at the Royal Rumble, so that’s in 2027. So no, she won’t wrestle again this year.”

The comments suggest that the 2027 Royal Rumble, scheduled for February, could be the earliest opportunity for Lee to make another appearance.

However, WWE has not officially announced any plans for her participation in the event, and a Royal Rumble appearance remains speculative.

Lee’s involvement at WrestleMania 42 renewed interest in her WWE future, particularly among fans hoping to see the former champion become a more regular presence on television.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her next match, Lee reportedly made a brief appearance inside a WWE ring during an NXT Holiday Tour live event over the weekend.

That appearance was not a wrestling match and does not change the reported expectation that she will remain out of in-ring competition for the remainder of 2026.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement regarding Lee’s next WWE appearance, with the 2027 Royal Rumble emerging as a possible timeframe rather than a confirmed return date.