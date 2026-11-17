WWE Raw aired live from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The show featured a match for the final announced spot on Team USA, Raquel Rodriguez defending the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against IYO SKY and The Usos facing Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana for the advantage in the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Cody Rhodes And CM Punk Reveal Team USA’s Fourth Member

Cody Rhodes opened the show by discussing the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series Elimination Match between Team USA and Team Mexico. Rhodes, who will captain Team USA against Rey Mysterio’s Mexican squad, prepared to reveal his team’s fourth member before CM Punk interrupted.

Punk described himself as Team USA’s co-captain, although Rhodes quickly reminded him who the actual captain was. The Miz and Kit Wilson then came to the ring, with Miz arguing that his accomplishments and longevity made him the ideal choice to represent Team USA. Punk informed Miz that they had already selected someone else, but Rhodes allowed him to continue making his case.

Punk dismissed Miz’s candidacy by joking that his previous Calgary Kid persona disqualified him from representing the United States. Rhodes and Punk then simultaneously shouted “Yeah,” bringing out LA Knight as their selection.

Miz objected and listed his accomplishments, television programs and film roles while describing himself as the embodiment of the American Dream. After insulting Miz’s acting career, Knight acknowledged that he had made some valid points. Knight offered Miz an opportunity to earn the position by putting his Team USA spot on the line in an immediate match.

Team USA Spot On The Line

LA Knight vs. The Miz

Knight controlled the opening exchanges with shoulder tackles, punches and a powerslam, while Miz answered with strikes and repeated interference from Kit Wilson. Wilson sent Knight into the ring post while the referee was distracted, allowing Miz to deliver a boot to the head for a near-fall.

Miz maintained control with the Reality Check and his signature kicks, but Knight avoided the final roundhouse and mounted a comeback. Knight landed a jumping neckbreaker and the YEAHple’s Elbow before Miz escaped the BFT and countered into a roll-up.

Knight later knocked Wilson from the apron, but the distraction allowed Miz to connect with the Skull Crushing Finale. Knight survived the ensuing cover, prompting Miz to attempt CM Punk’s Go 2 Sleep. Knight escaped and hit the BFT to retain his place on Team USA.

Winner: LA Knight via Pinfall — Remains A Member Of Team USA

Wilson confronted Knight after the match but failed to notice Rhodes and Punk entering behind him. Punk delivered the Go 2 Sleep before Rhodes followed with CrossRhodes.

Fatal Influence Warns Stephanie Vaquer

Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid spoke with Byron Saxton backstage about their involvement in WarGames and Jayne’s upcoming match against Stephanie Vaquer. Jayne reminded Vaquer that she had previously defeated her and taken her championship, warning that Vaquer would regret aligning with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown.

Henley and Reid also addressed their invitations to the John Cena Classic. Reid called their inclusion one of Cena’s smartest decisions because Fatal Influence represented both the present and future of the women’s division. Jayne pointed to Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab as women who had already recognized the faction’s influence before warning that Vaquer was about to make a fatal mistake.

John Cena Invites Liv Morgan To The John Cena Classic

John Cena came to the ring and explained that the John Cena Classic was more than a tournament. He described it as an evening of opportunity in which the WWE audience would play the most important role.

Cena reflected on nearly being released early in his career because the audience had not connected with him. He recalled changing his presentation by wearing a backward hat, waving his hand in front of his face and adding a spinner to his championship belt. Once the fans began responding, Cena received the opportunity to fulfill his dreams.

Cena also remembered the hostile atmosphere at ECW One Night Stand, his surprise Royal Rumble return, the dueling chants that followed him and the audience’s response throughout his retirement tour. Because the fans had been central to his career, Cena said their support and advocacy would help determine who received an opportunity in the Classic.

Cena then revealed Liv Morgan as the next official invitee. He encouraged Morgan to listen to the fans because they would always be honest with her. Cena said that both of them began as fans, nearly lost everything and ultimately succeeded because they gave audiences something to care about. He described Morgan as a long shot who proved the system worked and welcomed her into the John Cena Classic.

Becky Lynch interrupted and questioned Morgan’s selection. Lynch accused her of using Dominik Mysterio, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez and everyone around her to elevate herself. She described Morgan as a parasite who made those around her worse and declared her intention to reclaim the Women’s World Championship.

Lynch challenged Morgan to prove Cena right by giving her a championship opportunity that night rather than waiting until Survivor Series. Morgan attempted to attack her, but Lynch blocked the shot and forced the champion to retreat.

It was subsequently announced that the November 23 episode of Raw would begin at the special time of 6/5c.

The 946 Sends A Message To The Bloodline

Carmelo Hayes accused The Bloodline of controlling WWE for years and forcing everyone else to wait for opportunities. He dismissed its members as beneficiaries of nepotism who had received preferential treatment because of their family.

Cruz Montana said he had fought for his family and culture throughout his career. Montana warned that The Bloodline would eventually be trapped inside the WarGames cage with The 946, but promised Hayes and Montana would step on their necks later that night. Royce Keys closed the segment by declaring that nobody was safe ahead of WarGames.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne

Vaquer and Jayne exchanged early pinning combinations before Jayne gained control with a shot to the throat and repeated attacks in the corner. Vaquer responded with headbutts and a leg drop, but Jayne dropped her throat-first across the top rope and continued wearing her down.

Vaquer prevented a powerbomb on the floor, although Jayne recovered with a running kick from the apron and a back senton for two. Jayne targeted Vaquer’s back and clavicle before applying a reverse chinlock. Vaquer eventually escaped with a jawbreaker and began building momentum with a clothesline, forearms, a headbutt and tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

Jayne stopped Vaquer on the turnbuckles and delivered a hurricanrana followed by a running knee for a close two-count. Vaquer later avoided a Yakuza Kick and connected with a dragon screw leg whip before finally delivering the Devil’s Kiss.

Vaquer followed with running knees in the corner and climbed to the top rope, but Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid interfered before she could continue, resulting in the disqualification.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer via Disqualification

Fatal Influence immediately launched a three-on-one attack until Bayley ran out to help Vaquer. Bayley delivered a belly-to-belly suplex to Reid, caught Henley with a cutter through the ropes and planted Jayne with a belly-to-back suplex.

Bayley attempted an elbow drop, but Jayne moved and Reid pulled her from the ring. Vaquer fought Henley and Reid while trying to help Bayley, but Fatal Influence’s numerical advantage proved decisive. Henley clotheslined Vaquer, Reid struck her with a knee and Jayne dropped Bayley with a rolling elbow.

Tensions Rise Within The Bloodline

Jacob Fatu paced backstage and complained about Adam Pearce placing restrictions on The Bloodline. Fatu questioned why they were being forced to follow guidelines after everything their enemies had already done to them.

Solo Sikoa attempted to calm Fatu and expressed confidence in The Usos, calling them the best tag team in the world. Jimmy Uso told Solo to monitor Fatu before Jey Uso noted that the two brothers were back together and ready to execute the plan needed to secure the WarGames advantage.

Dragon Lee Joins Team Mexico

Rey Mysterio joined Byron Saxton and revealed Dragon Lee as the newest member of Team Mexico for its Survivor Series Elimination Match against Team USA.

Lee thanked Mysterio for allowing him to represent Mexico on such a significant stage. He said Mexicans everywhere would be watching as the team fought for its dreams at Survivor Series and proudly declared, “We are Mexico.”

WWE Announces Celebration Of The Rock’s 30th Anniversary

WWE announced that it would celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s in-ring debut in the weeks leading up to Survivor Series.

The promotional video revisited The Rock’s debut as Rocky Maivia at Survivor Series on November 17, 1996, at Madison Square Garden. Maivia competed in a traditional elimination match and emerged as the sole survivor for his team.

Je’Von Evans Thanks Oba Femi

Je’Von Evans approached Oba Femi backstage and thanked him for helping Evans and Penta capture the WWE World Tag Team Championship. Femi responded that they deserved to win the titles.

Evans warned Femi that their rivals would be seeking revenge and encouraged him to watch his back.

The Judgment Day Confronts Team USA

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and LA Knight arrived and began discussing Survivor Series before Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh interrupted them.

McDonagh called Knight a choke artist, while Dominik said he would enjoy watching his father lose at Survivor Series but remained unconvinced about Team USA’s chances. Rhodes questioned whether they had anything better to do, while Knight issued a warning to McDonagh before the confrontation ended.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. IYO SKY

SKY used her speed to avoid Rodriguez early, but the champion eventually caught her with a clothesline and trapped her in a Gory Special. SKY escaped and attempted several counters, only for Rodriguez to repeatedly drop her across the top rope.

SKY knocked Rodriguez to the floor and followed with an Asai moonsault, but Rodriguez caught her near the barricade and drove her into the steel steps. The champion slowed the match with a wristlock and chin bar before catching another crossbody attempt and dropping SKY across the ropes.

SKY eventually used a headscissors to send Rodriguez face-first into the turnbuckles. She followed with a shotei, pendulum kick, top-rope crossbody and running double knees. Rodriguez blocked SKY’s first moonsault with her knees, but SKY countered the Tejana Bomb into a victory roll and double stomp.

Rodriguez answered with a Pounce for a close near-fall. SKY later countered Snake Eyes on the apron by sending Rodriguez into the ring post and driving her against it with running double knees.

Roxanne Perez then appeared at ringside and nearly collided with Rodriguez when SKY sent the champion toward her. SKY capitalized with a crossbody, but Liv Morgan pulled her from the ring and delivered a Codebreaker. Rodriguez followed with a big boot inside the ring, although SKY survived the pinfall attempt.

Becky Lynch ran out and chased Morgan toward the backstage area, preventing additional interference. SKY caught Rodriguez with a DDT before landing her signature moonsault to capture the championship.

Winner: IYO SKY via Pinfall — New WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion

Sol Ruca And Lyra Valkyria Want The First Championship Match

Sol Ruca told Sarah Schreiber that she was thrilled to see IYO SKY become champion and suggested that she should receive the first title opportunity. Lyra Valkyria interrupted and questioned why Schreiber had not sought her reaction instead.

Valkyria argued that becoming the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion placed her at the front of the line. Ruca responded by asking what Valkyria had accomplished recently besides being humiliated by Bayley. She acknowledged Valkyria’s place in history but said being the first champion did not make her the best.

Ruca added that she did not have opportunities handed to her and suggested that she could request a match if Valkyria believed demanding one was sufficient.

Ethan Page Confronts Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix told Byron Saxton that he welcomed all the competition coming his way, whether it involved The 946, Team USA or Ethan Page.

The Intercontinental Champion then interrupted and sarcastically expressed surprise that Fenix was still standing. Page noted that Fenix had to contend with The 946, represent Team Mexico and pursue the Intercontinental Championship. Despite those distractions, Page said Fenix did not appear afraid of the greatest challenge in front of him: “All Ego” Ethan Page.

Men’s WarGames Advantage Match

The Usos vs. Carmelo Hayes & Cruz Montana

Hayes and Montana entered through the crowd with security, but The Usos attacked before they could reach ringside. Jimmy Uso fought Hayes while Jey Uso battled Montana through the audience. Once the fight reached ringside, Jey launched himself over the ropes onto both members of The 946.

Hayes began throwing chairs into the ring, but Montana calmed him before the match officially started. Once underway, Montana struck Jey behind the referee’s back and helped The 946 isolate him from Jimmy.

Jey eventually kicked Hayes from the ring and tagged Jimmy, but Hayes knocked Jimmy from the apron and sent him into the barricade. Montana followed with a clothesline on the floor before The 946 began isolating Jimmy.

Jimmy eventually tagged Jey, allowing The Usos to mount a comeback. The brothers connected with the 1D and appeared to have the match won, but Hayes broke up the cover at the final moment.

The action moved to ringside, where Hayes delivered Nothing But Net to one of The Usos across the announce table. Back inside, Montana capitalized with Spin The Block and scored the decisive pinfall.

Winners: Carmelo Hayes & Cruz Montana via Pinfall — The 946 Earns The Men’s WarGames Advantage

The Usos were left visibly disappointed inside the ring, while Hayes and Montana celebrated at ringside after securing the WarGames advantage for The 946 to close the show.