A major title change took place during the November 16, 2026 episode of WWE Raw, as IYO SKY defeated Raquel Rodriguez to become the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

The championship match took place at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, with SKY overcoming Rodriguez’s power advantage and interference from members of Judgment Day to capture the title.

Rodriguez controlled portions of the contest using her size and strength, but SKY repeatedly fought back with her speed and high-flying offense.

As the match progressed, SKY connected with a tornado DDT and multiple running double knee strikes, building momentum toward her signature moonsault.

However, the closing stages became increasingly chaotic when Roxanne Perez appeared at ringside.

SKY managed to send Rodriguez crashing into Perez before delivering a crossbody from the turnbuckles. Moments later, Liv Morgan entered the picture, pulling SKY to the floor as she attempted to return to the ring and connecting with a Codebreaker.

Rodriguez capitalized on the interference by hitting a big boot, but SKY managed to kick out of the resulting pinfall attempt.

Becky Lynch then made her presence felt, rushing to ringside and chasing Morgan away to prevent further interference.

With the distraction eliminated, SKY regained control of the match and connected with another DDT before climbing to the top rope.

SKY followed up with her signature moonsault, securing the three-count and bringing Rodriguez’s reign as WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion to an end.

The victory adds another major singles championship to SKY’s WWE résumé and marks a significant development in the women’s division heading into Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

With SKY now holding the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, attention turns to what comes next for the new champion and whether Rodriguez will seek an opportunity to reclaim the title.

For complete WWE Raw results from November 16, 2026, including match outcomes, highlights, and all the major developments, check out our full results coverage here on PWMania.com.