LA Knight made his return to WWE television during the November 16, 2026 episode of Raw in Raleigh, North Carolina, earning a place on Team USA for the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event.

“The Megastar” had been absent from WWE programming for more than a month following an attack by Bronson Reed. However, Knight resurfaced during Raw’s opening segment as Cody Rhodes prepared to reveal the fourth member of Team USA for its traditional five-on-five Survivor Series Elimination Match against Team Mexico.

Rhodes was joined by CM Punk, who jokingly referred to himself as Team USA’s co-captain before The Miz and Kit Wilson interrupted the proceedings.

Miz attempted to convince Rhodes and Punk that he deserved a place on the team, pointing to his lengthy WWE career and his history with both Superstars.

Although Punk informed Miz that the position had already been filled, Rhodes suggested allowing him to make his case.

Following the exchange, Rhodes and Punk simultaneously shouted “Yeah!” to introduce LA Knight, who received a strong reaction from the Raleigh crowd.

Knight’s arrival immediately frustrated Miz, who questioned why he had been overlooked for a place on Team USA.

The two exchanged words before Knight offered to put his Survivor Series position on the line in a match against Miz.

The match took place immediately afterward, with Knight defeating Miz to officially secure his spot on the team.

The victory confirmed Knight’s participation in the traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match and marked his successful return to WWE television following his recent absence.

With Knight’s addition, Team USA now consists of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Je’Von Evans, and LA Knight, leaving one position available.

Meanwhile, Team Mexico is currently represented by captain Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fénix, and the recently announced Dragon Lee, with one remaining member still to be revealed.

The two teams are scheduled to collide at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 on Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas.

Knight’s return adds another established name to Team USA as WWE continues building toward the international showdown.

For complete WWE Raw results from November 16, 2026, including match outcomes, highlights, and all the major developments, check out our full results coverage here on PWMania.com.