WWE made two notable announcements during the November 16, 2026 episode of Raw in Raleigh, North Carolina, revealing plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Rock’s in-ring debut while confirming another participant for the upcoming traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match.

During a backstage interview with Byron Saxton, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio announced that Dragon Lee has officially joined Team Mexico for its five-on-five showdown against Team USA at Survivor Series 2026.

Mysterio, who will captain Team Mexico, praised Lee for the impact he has been making on Raw before introducing him as the newest member of the team.

Lee expressed his appreciation for the opportunity, emphasizing the importance of pursuing dreams and representing Mexico on one of WWE’s biggest stages.

He also acknowledged the Mexican fans around the world who will be watching as Team Mexico prepares to face Team USA at Survivor Series.

The NEWEST member of Team Mexico is Dragon Lee!!! 👏 @dragonlee95 https://t.co/DrnGuc9QW7 — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

The announcement adds another competitor to the international rivalry as WWE continues building toward the November 28 premium live event in Houston, Texas.

Elsewhere on Raw, WWE revealed plans to honor one of the most significant milestones in the company’s history.

A promotional video announced that WWE will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s in-ring debut during the two-week countdown to Survivor Series.

WWE subsequently confirmed the celebration on social media, stating: “WWE will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Rock’s in-ring debut at Survivor Series 1996 as we count down over the next two weeks to Survivor Series.”

The Rock made his WWE debut as Rocky Maivia on November 17, 1996, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Competing in a traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match, the future WWE Champion made an immediate impression by emerging as the sole survivor for his team.

That performance marked the beginning of a legendary career that would eventually establish The Rock as one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling history.

Although WWE has confirmed plans to commemorate the anniversary, the company has not announced whether The Rock will personally appear as part of the celebrations.

With Dragon Lee now confirmed for Team Mexico and The Rock’s milestone set to receive special recognition, WWE continues adding to the build for Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

The event takes place Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest WWE Survivor Series news, updates, and results. For complete WWE Raw results from November 16, 2026, including match outcomes, highlights, and all the major developments, check out our full results coverage here on PWMania.com.