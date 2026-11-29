New backstage details have emerged regarding WWE’s reported decision to use an AI-generated voiceover for its tribute to Bronson Reed on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown.

As previously reported here on PWMania.com, WWE faced considerable criticism from fans over the presentation of the tribute, which opened the pre-taped November 27 edition of SmackDown just hours after the company announced that Reed had tragically passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

During Wrestling Observer Live, Jim Valley of F4WOnline.com shared information obtained by Bryan Alvarez regarding the circumstances behind WWE’s decision.

According to Alvarez, WWE personnel received news of Reed’s passing shortly before SmackDown was scheduled to air. With multiple live events, a meet-and-greet in Houston, and preparations for Survivor Series: WarGames taking place simultaneously, the company was reportedly working under significant time constraints.

Valley explained: “People are upset about the AI voice used for the tribute on Friday’s episode. It was a taped show, but look, here’s what Bryan Alvarez says. This is up on the website for subscribers. Bryan says, ‘I will just say that from the WWE side, nobody I talked to was defending this, but they did say the decision to use AI was based on the fact that everyone received word of Bronson’s death very shortly before SmackDown aired, and they were stretched thin. And that’s something to keep in mind. They had two house shows about to start at the same time, a meet-and-greet in Houston where most of the wrestlers had just heard about it, and many people en route to Survivor Series. And it was felt like they either had to throw an AI voiceover together in literally minutes or not do anything for the show. So they chose to do something for the show. The fact is, something like this happens in the immediate aftermath, nobody is really thinking straight.’”

While the report provides additional context surrounding the decision, Alvarez noted that none of the individuals he spoke with within WWE were defending the use of artificial intelligence for the tribute.

The decision reportedly came down to acknowledging Reed’s passing on the broadcast at extremely short notice rather than allowing the previously recorded episode to air without any tribute.

WWE has not publicly addressed the reported use of AI in the segment.