Santi Rivera Announces His Departure From WWE ID Program

Pro wrestling veteran Santi Rivera recently announced on his Twitter (X) account that he is leaving the WWE ID program.

Rivera wrote, “‘Don’t be sad that it’s over, be happy that it happened.’ Thank you @WWEID, All the experience and knowledge will be utilized and implemented. The growth I experienced as a Professional Wrestler, the Hall of Famers, Producers and Coaches I’ve worked with, I’ll forever be grateful.”

Rivera has been featured on WWE EVOLVE throughout the year. Recently, several wrestlers have announced their departure from the ID program or revealed that their WWE contracts have expired. These wrestlers include Cappuccino Jones, Laynie Luck, Marcus Mathers, and Sam Holloway. One of the new talents who has signed with the program is Richard Adonis.