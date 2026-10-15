Thursday, October 15, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Santi Rivera Announces His Departure From WWE ID Program

By
James Hetfield
-
Santi Rivera
Santi Rivera | WWE

Pro wrestling veteran Santi Rivera recently announced on his Twitter (X) account that he is leaving the WWE ID program.

Rivera wrote, “‘Don’t be sad that it’s over, be happy that it happened.’ Thank you @WWEID, All the experience and knowledge will be utilized and implemented. The growth I experienced as a Professional Wrestler, the Hall of Famers, Producers and Coaches I’ve worked with, I’ll forever be grateful.”

Rivera has been featured on WWE EVOLVE throughout the year. Recently, several wrestlers have announced their departure from the ID program or revealed that their WWE contracts have expired. These wrestlers include Cappuccino Jones, Laynie Luck, Marcus Mathers, and Sam Holloway. One of the new talents who has signed with the program is Richard Adonis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved