WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 proved to be a historic night for the company, with several records falling during Saturday’s premium live event at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

From Liv Morgan making championship history to unprecedented attendance and event runtime figures, the 40th edition of Survivor Series established several new benchmarks for one of WWE’s longest-running annual events.

Morgan successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch, putting her in position to surpass Bayley’s record for the most cumulative days with the championship.

According to statistics from Cagematch, Morgan has now accumulated 521 days as champion across four reigns, eclipsing Bayley’s previous record of 520 days. The record encompasses the title’s entire lineage, including its history as the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Speaking during the WWE Survivor Series post-show, Morgan addressed her historic accomplishment. “There’s a statistic I’d like to share with you guys,” she said. “Okay, so today, I am 520 cumulative days as the Women’s World Champion, and I share that record with Bayley. But when I wake up tomorrow and I’m 521 days cumulative as Women’s World Champion, do you guys know what that means? Do you know what that means? E, do you know what that means? Joe, do you know what that means?” She continued, “That means I’m officially the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time!”

The championship was introduced in September 2016, with Lynch becoming the inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion after winning a six-pack challenge at WWE Backlash. The title was subsequently renamed the Women’s World Championship on the June 12, 2023 episode of WWE RAW during Rhea Ripley’s reign.

Saturday’s premium live event also made history with a total runtime of four hours, 23 minutes, and 29 seconds, making it the longest Survivor Series in WWE history.

Despite featuring the same number of matches as the previous year’s installment, the 2026 event ran one hour, 42 minutes, and 36 seconds longer. Survivor Series 2025 had a runtime of two hours, 40 minutes, and 53 seconds.

According to the reported runtime statistics, Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 also ranks as the eighth-longest pay-per-view in WWE history and the longest outside of WrestleMania and Royal Rumble.

It was also reportedly WWE’s longest premium live event since WrestleMania 35 in 2019, which ran for approximately five hours and 20 minutes.

WWE reached another milestone during Saturday’s broadcast, announcing an attendance of 40,279 fans at Daikin Park.

The company touted the figure as the largest attendance in Survivor Series history, surpassing every previous edition of the event.

The record-setting turnout came on a landmark occasion for WWE, with Saturday’s show marking the 40th edition of Survivor Series since the event was introduced in November 1987.