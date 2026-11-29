The lineup for the post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW continues to come together, with another championship match officially added to Monday’s broadcast.

On Sunday, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media to announce that IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against former champion Sol Ruca.

The match will mark SKY’s first televised title defense since defeating Raquel Rodriguez to capture the championship on the November 16 episode of RAW in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Monday’s show will also feature a World Tag Team Championship match, as Je’Von Evans and Penta defend their titles against Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano. The bout was officially confirmed during Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames post-show.

With that said, here is the updated lineup for Monday’s WWE RAW:

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Sol Ruca

– World Tag Team Championship: Je’Von Evans and Penta (c) vs. Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano

– Fallout from WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

WWE RAW airs live on Monday, November 30, at 8/7c on Netflix from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Join us here at PWMania.com on Monday night for complete live WWE RAW results and coverage.