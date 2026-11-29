Austin Theory has paid a deeply personal tribute to his Vision stablemate Bronson Reed following the heartbreaking news of his passing.

As previously reported here on PWMania.com, WWE announced on Friday that Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, had tragically passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

Taking to X, Theory shared an emotional video reflecting on his friendship with Reed, recalling their time traveling together, searching for collectibles, and enjoying life on the road. Theory also remembered how proudly Reed spoke about his wife and daughter, highlighting the close bond they developed away from the ring.

Theory said: “I want to just say how much I love you, man. The coolest person in the world. Could get along with anybody. You knew everything. I could say anything, and you knew about some person or something that happened. You’re always laughing, never in a bad mood around me. You never treated me bad once. Always talked about how great your wife was, how proud you were to have a daughter, and just how that changed your whole life. It’s gonna be tough knowing we ain’t gonna be hanging out no more. We’re not gonna ride around, go look for collectibles, and just be on the road. You standing in my corner, just having fun, man. Just traveling the road. I love you so much, Reed.”

Struggling to come to terms with the loss of his friend, Theory explained that he wanted to keep some of their most cherished memories private, promising that he would never forget the time they shared together. “I feel it and I get sad, but then I just, like, I just want to believe it’s not real, you know? I don’t want to say much just for me because I had a special relationship with you, and I don’t want to give the world away the moments I had with you. I just am at a loss of words. It’s tough, but I love you, and I promise you—I can’t even look at the camera. I promise you, man, I will never forget about you, man. Never, bro. I love you, dude.”

Theory’s heartfelt message is among the numerous tributes shared by Reed’s friends and colleagues across the professional wrestling industry, many of whom have remembered him not only for his accomplishments inside the ring but also for his kindness, infectious personality, and devotion to his family.