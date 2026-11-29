WWE Superstar Kiana James is officially set to make her AAA debut next month.

During the November 28 episode of AAA on FOX, a new video package aired featuring James announcing that she will debut for the promotion on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico.

James previously introduced her new “Una Percento” persona during the November 21 episode of AAA on FOX. This week’s video saw her further establish the character while addressing the reaction to her initial appearance and taking aim at Puebla’s local soccer team. “Mexico, what a response,” James said. “I mean, the feedback on my video that aired last week. I would say I’m surprised, but I’m not. But don’t worry, gentlemen. You’ll get your chance to see me live when I make my AAA debut in the city of Puebla.”

James then displayed a photograph of herself wearing a Puebla soccer jersey before mocking the team. “Funny enough, here is a picture of me in a Puebla jersey. Amazing,” she said. “I want you guys to really look at this photo because this is the only time you’re going to see someone in a Puebla jersey who’s not a massive loser. Refreshing, isn’t it?”

The video package concluded with footage of James training in the gym as she sent a message to AAA fans ahead of her upcoming debut. “Now, back to me. Here I am again in the gym. It’s amazing. If this is what I can do in the gym, imagine what I can do in the ring. Puebla, get ready. Yo soy uno por ciento, Kiana James.”

James has not competed since participating in a battle royal on the October 6 episode of WWE NXT. Her last main roster match took place on the July 24 episode of WWE SmackDown, where she suffered a defeat at the hands of Chelsea Green.

No opponent has been announced for James’ upcoming AAA debut in the information released thus far.