Bronson Reed Names His Dream Opponents For WWE WrestleMania 43

WWE star Bronson Reed, a member of The Vision, spoke with Marco Ercole about various topics, including his dream opponents for WrestleMania 43.

Reed said, “I think you’d be silly not to, but I’d say either of the champions, you know what I mean? It’s either going to be Roman Reigns, because I feel like he’s probably still going to be champion by the time WrestleMania rolls around, or at the moment in SmackDown, you have Sami Zayn, and if you’re in this business, you always want to be the top dog. So I’d pick either of those two to face at WrestleMania.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.