Tuesday, October 13, 2026
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Backstage News On WWE’s Decision To Put The Title Back On Liv Morgan

By
James Hetfield
-
Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan | WWE

Before Saturday’s 2026 WWE Money in the Bank premium live event (PLE), Stephanie Vaquer defeated Liv Morgan at an untelevised WWE live event held at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. Becky Lynch served as the special guest referee for this match.

Morgan had won the title on Saturday in a Triple Threat Match at Money in the Bank, held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, making her a four-time WWE Women’s World Champion after pinning Vaquer following her signature move, the Ob-Liv-Ion.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE considered Vaquer’s championship victory in Santiago as a “one-night thing.” Meltzer also noted that as soon as it was possible, the company returned the title to Morgan, who, alongside Rhea Ripley, is regarded as one of the “superstars” of the women’s division on their respective brands.

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