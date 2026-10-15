Report: WWE Officials Face Difficult Decision Over Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared a post on his Twitter (X) account, unveiling the new event poster for Crown Jewel 2026. The graphic and accompanying message continue to promote the event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, despite the rising violence in the area and recent security alerts issued by the United States Embassy in Riyadh.

Additionally, earlier this week, Turki Al-Sheikh, director of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, announced that Canelo Alvarez still intends to travel to Saudi Arabia for his scheduled boxing match against Christian M’billi on October 31.

Al-Sheikh wrote, “Canelo reached out and told me he’ll still fight in Riyadh this October, no matter what happens. He fears nothing.”

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Al-Sheikh’s message was not only about the Alvarez fight but also directed at WWE. Meltzer noted that the situation is quite complex and ultimately will be a decision made by Ari Emanuel. He mentioned that while this is likely beyond Nick Khan’s purview, Khan’s input will certainly be taken into account.

Meltzer also highlighted the difficulty of the decision, emphasizing that WWE should reconsider as the situation is too dangerous. He pointed out that WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, LLC, is financially tied to the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA), which also supports Zuffa boxing. Consequently, he believes WWE will explore every possible option to proceed with Crown Jewel in Riyadh, despite recent security alerts and travel advisories.

Additionally, Meltzer stated that if there is any way for WWE to proceed with the event, they will do so. He anticipates it will be quite interesting, as the talent’s families are likely to be unhappy with the decision, and the talent and backstage staff will also express their concerns.

As it stands, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is scheduled to take place at the Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, November 7. The WWE premium live event will be broadcast live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.