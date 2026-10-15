Law Firm Investigating WWE Website Over Potential Privacy Violation

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, a class action law firm, has announced that it is investigating WWE’s official website due to a potential privacy violation. It appears that the site may have shared visitor information with third parties without adequately notifying those visitors. Currently, no further details have been provided regarding the investigation into this privacy issue.

Here is the full announcement:

“Did You Use WWE.com? You May Be Entitled to Compensation.

If you visited WWE.com or interacted with its pages, videos, articles, or account features, your privacy rights may have been affected.

Many websites use cookies, pixels, advertising tools, analytics software, and other tracking technologies to monitor how visitors interact with their websites. These tools may collect information about the pages you viewed, content you watched, account activity, and other online interactions.

Our firm is investigating whether WWE.com shared visitor information with third parties without consumers fully understanding or agreeing to it.

There is no cost to submit information.

What Action Can You Take?

Our firm is investigating whether online tracking tools used on WWE.com may have collected and shared visitors’ personal information without proper consent.

If you visited WWE.com’s website or used WWE.com’s digital services, you may be eligible for compensation. Follow the link below to learn more and see if you qualify. There is no cost or obligation to participate.”