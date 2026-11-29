TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim has revealed that she received a job offer from WWE following a successful trial run as a backstage producer in 2025.

Following Kim’s departure from TNA Wrestling last year, reports emerged that WWE was interested in bringing her into the company in a behind-the-scenes capacity. She was also reported to have spent time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Speaking during a panel alongside Awesome Kong at WrestleCade on Sunday, Kim confirmed that she completed a four-week trial as a producer for WWE NXT in 2025, which ultimately led to the company offering her a permanent position. Although Kim enjoyed her experience working with WWE, she explained that the financial terms of the offer were not sufficient to justify relocating to Orlando and living away from her husband to work for the company full-time.

Kim spent several years working behind the scenes in TNA following her in-ring retirement, having established herself as one of the most influential performers in the history of the promotion’s Knockouts division.

The complete WrestleCade panel featuring Gail Kim and Awesome Kong is available to watch via MYAEW.