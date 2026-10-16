Lola Vice Opens Up About Frightening Ladder Moment At WWE Money In The Bank

WWE RAW star Lola Vice and Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne were involved in a frightening incident during the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank. The moment became alarming when Jayne and Vice were on a ladder that slipped over the edge of the bottom rope, causing them both to fall to the floor, landing on their heads and necks.

Vice later appeared on WWE Ahora, where she reflected on the experience and discussed how painful it was for both of them.

Vice said, “I had Jacy in a choke and when I put her to sleep, she fell back and I fell with her. I thought that was the end of it, but suddenly the ladder went backwards, and literally, it got us out of the ring. Because of that, I didn’t win Money in the Bank. It hurt a lot and was very scary, but looking back, thank God it came out like this because it could have been very ugly. I think an injury in a Ladder match would have been rough. They are not for everyone, but thank God I’m strong and I was able to do it.”

You can check out Vice’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)