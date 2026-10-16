Bronson Reed Explains The Career Impact Of His Win Over Roman Reigns

WWE star and member of The Vision, Bronson Reed, spoke with Marco Ercole about various topics, including the significance of his victory over WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns for his career.

Reed said, “I think it’s very important. It’s sort of become almost a big staple of my career, the fact that I did beat Roman Reigns. I beat him in a one-on-one contest, and I did it in Australia as well. I did it in my home country. And it’s one of those things. I feel like even as big and bad as I am, going against someone like Roman Reigns, you’re still the underdog. So people just don’t believe that you can beat him.”

On his evolution since his NXT debut:

“I think it’s light and day. When I look at myself in 2019 when I was signed compared to now, I just see almost a completely different man almost. I was very — I was ready to be in WWE, but I wasn’t confident. I was questioning myself all the time during my NXT run. And I think the thing that really did help me honestly, as crazy as it sounds, was being released. When I got released and I was on my own and I went back to Japan, I sort of found my roots and found myself. And then coming back, I’ve had a bit of a chip on my shoulder. And I’ve had a career that’s had a lot of roadblocks, injuries and stuff like that. And I think those things have made me the performer that I am today.”

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