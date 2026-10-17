New AEW Teaser Hints At Surprise WrestleDream Debut

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) recently released a new version of the mystery vignette that originally aired during the combined Dynamite and Collision episode on Wednesday. This teaser hints at a new arrival, suggesting they will make their debut at WrestleDream tonight.

The post is tagged with AEW WrestleDream, but there is currently no official confirmation on who the new arrival is—though speculation points to Ilja Dragunov.

AEW WrestleDream 2026 is scheduled to take place tonight, October 17th, at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view, HBO Max in the U.S., and MyAEW internationally.